Holiday Raffle $50,000 Early Bird Winning Ticket Sold in Waldorf

Lottery players in Waldorf who purchased a Maryland Lottery Holiday Raffle should check their tickets. The third Early Bird drawing took place today awarding one lucky winner a $50,000 prize.

The Early Bird winner is Ticket Number 166251, which was sold Dec. 17 at Foods In convenience store located at 12549 Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf. The number was randomly selected from 185,651 raffle ticket numbers that had been sold in time for today’s drawing. The winner has 182 days from today to claim the $50,000 prize, and that ticket remains eligible for the Holiday Raffle’s final drawing on Jan. 2.

The Holiday Raffle launched on Nov. 3 with a maximum of 325,000 tickets. Raffle tickets will be available until they are all sold, or through Jan. 1, 2026, whichever comes first. In each drawing, the winning numbers are selected from the range of tickets that have been sold.

The final drawing on Jan. 2 will award one top prize of $1 million; 10 second-tier prizes of $100,000; and 10,000 prizes ranging from $50 to $500.

Tickets are $20 and are available at any Maryland Lottery retailer. There are no numbers to choose. Each ticket is sequentially numbered in the order it was sold, with the number printed on the ticket.

Every ticket sold for the raffle — including the three Early Bird winners — is eligible to win any of the prizes in the final drawing on Jan. 2.

The winning ticket in the Nov. 24 Early Bird drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 700 Gaither Road in Rockville and claimed by an anonymous Washington, D.C. resident. The Dec. 8 Early Bird winning ticket was sold at the Shell gas station at 5920 Moravia Road in Baltimore City and claimed by “Birthday Queen,” an anonymous Baltimore food service worker.