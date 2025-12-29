UPDATE: Man Arrested After Running Over Stabbing Suspect at Lexington Park Royal Farms

12/29/2025 – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing early Monday morning at a Royal Farms convenience store in Lexington Park.

At approximately 1 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Royal Farms located at 21779 Tulagi Place. Upon arrival, deputies located a 20-year-old male victim suffering from lacerations to his hand and face.

The preliminary investigation determined the victim was involved in an altercation with Lavonte Draven Solomon, during which Solomon allegedly produced a knife, causing the victim’s injuries. Solomon fled the scene immediately following the incident.

Shortly afterward, deputies located Solomon in the area of South Coral Drive suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle. Solomon was transported to a regional trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation and, through further inquiry, identified and located the driver involved in the vehicular assault.

Brian Labar Taylor, 39, of Lexington Park, was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Taylor was charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. He remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Helen Deitrich at 301-475-4200, ext. 8066, or by email at [email protected]

A helicopter was requested to land nearby, however, The Systems Communications Center (SYSCOM) denied the flight due to weather/wind conditions.

