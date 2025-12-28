Governor Moore Announces More Than 220,000 Maryland Benefits Applications Completed Since July Launch

Governor Wes Moore announced that Marylanders have completed more than 220,000 applications for critical benefits through the Maryland Benefits One Application, a mobile-friendly tool that helps customers apply for vital benefits.

Since its July​ launch, the system has provided a centralized and easy-to-use online location that allows Marylanders to apply for Medicaid, SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Women, Infants, Children (WIC) programming, and energy assistance.

“We are taking active steps to rebuild a stronger government, in service of our people,” said Gov. Moore. “Our progress with the One Application represents a fundamental shift—from a system of frustrating bureaucratic hurdles to a single, accessible one-stop shop for vital support. At a time when the federal government tells families, ‘you’re on your own,’ Maryland is showing the nation a better way.”

The One Application responds to years of customer feedback that describe an onerous benefits access process, one that often forced Maryland families to visit multiple offices and fill out extensive paperwork. Developed by a cross-government partnership and with the support of Code for America, the tool ends the need for long paper forms, multiple applications, and in-person office visits to apply for benefits—instead allowing eligible families to apply for vital benefits using a single online application from a computer or smartphone.

“We and our partners designed One Application with our customers front-of-mind,” said Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Rafael López. “With more than 220,000 completed applications, One Application is making it easier than ever for Marylanders to access benefits that heat and cool their homes, put food on the table, and weather challenging times.”



In the three months immediately following the launch, Maryland Benefits saw the average number of online applications per month increase by nearly 40%, with approximately 111,000 new enrollees receiving new SNAP benefits after applying for benefits through One Application. More than 56,000 Marylanders completed applications during the Trump Administration’s government shutdown.

“We are glad to see so many Marylanders getting the help they need, but we can’t slow down,” said Maryland Department of Information Technology Secretary Katie Savage. “In the coming years, we will be releasing more tools like One Application to ensure that Marylanders can get the benefits they need without delay.”

One Application brought together partners from the Maryland Departments of Information Technology, Health, and Human Services, as well as Maryland Benefits and Code for America to streamline the application process for critical social services, while improving oversight, financial accountability, and inter-agency collaboration. The tool also helps deliver on the Moore-Miller Administration’s priority of ending child poverty by increasing access to economic benefits for families across the state.

“The One Application makes quality, affordable healthcare more accessible to Marylanders throughout our state,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani. “We are committed to making it easier for working families to access the services that they need to thrive and achieve their best possible health outcomes, whether it is primary care, mental health, or specialty care.”

The typical applicant may apply for multiple benefits in an average of just 27 minutes—time down from hours or days.

“The team at Maryland Benefits works tirelessly to make our online experience intuitive, seamless, and mobile-first so that Marylanders can get easy, quick access to the benefits they need,” said Maryland Benefits Executive Director Patrick McLoughlin. “Above all, we are committed to making it easier for Marylanders to access benefits.”

“The One Application is proof of what’s possible when government takes a human-centered approach to benefits delivery and uses technology to improve the client experience,” said Code for America Chief Executive Officer Amanda Renteria. “This effort to streamline the benefits application process already has transformed how Marylanders connect to food assistance, health care coverage, and other benefits, and the Code for America team looks forward to its continued impact in the state.”

Marylanders are encouraged to visit MarylandBenefits.gov to apply for benefits.