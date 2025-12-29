Woman Arrested After Assaulting Victim With Knife in Lexington Park

December 29, 2025

On Monday, December 29, 2025, at approximately 1:03 a.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the 45000 block of Indian Way in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a male victim with an injury to the leg, with the female suspect still on scene.

Emergency medical technicians treated the male for his injuries on the scene and later denied transport.

The female suspect was placed into custody. Police recovered the knife from the scene.

Police are investigating the assault.


