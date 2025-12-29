Charles County Scholarship Fair Set for January 15th, 2026

The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Scholarship Fair will be held next month at St. Charles High School.

Students who are headed to college in the fall and want to learn about applying for scholarships can attend the fair with their families from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 15. CCPS staff will be available to discuss scholarship and financial aid opportunities as well as share other tips about applying for scholarships.

Students and their families can learn about the Federal Student Aid (FSA) identification process, see a XELLO demonstration and learn more financial aid opportunities.

To learn more, students should talk to their college and career advisor or email [email protected].

St. Charles is at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf.

Note: The scholarship fair is listed as being held at the College of Southern Maryland in the printed 2025-2026 Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Parent Handbook/Calendar. The online version of the calendar reflects the updated location.