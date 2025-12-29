Young Elves Spread Christmas Cheer at Chesapeake Shores Nursing Home

The halls of Chesapeake Shores nursing home were filled with holiday joy on Christmas Eve, thanks to three young visitors who decided to share the Christmas spirit with residents.

Emma and Cole Raley, along with their cousin Jay Clarke (Leonard), donned their elf costumes and arrived at the facility with arms full of carefully prepared gifts. While the trio came to visit their family member, Louis Aschettino, who resides at Chesapeake Shores, they had something special planned for the other residents as well.

“We thought it would be nice to make Christmas special for everyone there, not just our family,” the young gift-givers explained.

The children reached out to friends and family members in the weeks leading up to Christmas, collecting donations to create thoughtful gift bags and stockings. Their efforts resulted in 12 beautifully assembled packages, which they hand-delivered to residents throughout the facility on Christmas Eve.

The surprise visits brought smiles and holiday cheer to residents, many of whom were delighted by the young elves’ generosity and festive spirit. Staff members at Chesapeake Shores noted how much the gesture meant to those who received the gifts, with many residents expressing their gratitude for being remembered during the holiday season.

The Raley and Leonard families hope their children’s act of kindness will inspire others to think of seniors in their community, especially during the holidays when connection and companionship mean so much.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​





