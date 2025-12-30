St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office’s 2025: Year in Review – Building on Progress

St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling reflects on 2025, a year filled with continual commitment to safety, justice, victim services, community engagement, and progress.

Secured $507,539 in Grant Funding: In her third year, Sterling’s team successfully secured $507,539 in grant funding for victim services and concentrated gun violence prosecution, bringing the cumulative total of federal and state grants secured under her leadership to $2,033,008.

Highlighting Significant Convictions and Sentencing Milestones: Sterling’s unwavering commitment to delivering justice for victims and ensuring safety for the community, reflected by the Office’s continual record of securing meaningful convictions and sentences.

A Call for Stronger Laws: Sterling led legislative efforts in the fight to increase penalties for vehicular homicide and advocating for a new law, which now makes concealment of death a felony.

Concealment of Death, Disturbing or Dismembering Human Remains (House Bill 674/Senate Bill 394) : Sterling championed legislation that created a new felony crime punishable by a maximum penalty of five years in prison for concealing a death or disturbing or dismembering human remains. She testified before the Maryland Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee and the House Judiciary Committee alongside a team of State’s Attorneys from throughout the state. The bill became law in just its first year of introduction into the Maryland General Assembly and was enacted on October 1, 2025.

Team Milestones: Statewide Recognition and Awards: Sterling’s team was acknowledged with praise and distinction from across the state, underscoring their dedication to legal excellence and public service.

Victoria F. Gelfman Legal Excellence Award : Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Varda was presented with this award, recognizing one rising star prosecutor from the entire state who exemplifies the highest standards of public service, legal integrity, and community commitment.

Ongoing Commitment to Victim Empowerment and Care: The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Victim Services Division utilized grant funding to continue providing vital resources to crime victims, including contractual mental health services.

Victim/witness advocates and prosecutors participated in multiple victim support events this year, including the 35th Annual Memorial Service for Crime Victims and their families, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Silent Angel Memorial service, and the Maryland Remembers Memorial.

Kelli Dixon, Director of Victim Services, was selected to serve as a panelist at this year’s Maryland Crime Victims’ Rights Conference hosted by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy and delivered a presentation on strengthening support systems for victims and survivors.

Technological Advancements: The Office has successfully implemented technology and digital services to modernize operations, enhancing both effectiveness and public transparency.

Launch of iSubpoena : This new technology streamlines communication between the State’s Attorney’s Office and law enforcement partners. By facilitating faster, more effective delivery of court dates and subpoenas, iSubpoena allows law enforcement officers to spend more time protecting the community and less time on administrative court processes, ensuring more efficient utilization and prioritization of officers for investigations, while still fulfilling their critical court obligations.

Community Outreach Initiatives: The Office hosted and participated in community outreach initiatives throughout the County. Some highlights include:

Organizing and leading the annual Project Graduation event in conjunction with numerous community and law enforcement partners to provide a safe, alcohol/drug-free, and memorable celebration for recent graduates from all the St. Mary’s County high schools.

with local law enforcement partners. Joining the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Special Olympics for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

A Year in Review: As 2025 draws to a close, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling and the incredibly dedicated team at the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office reaffirm their unwavering dedication to justice, innovation, and the safety of our County. With sincere appreciation for the opportunity to serve, State’s Attorney Sterling looks forward to continuing the progress made this year. Together, we will build on these achievements to create a safer St. Mary’s County.