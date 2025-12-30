MVA Shares Year-End Safety and Service Reminders for 2026

Drive safe in 2026

The best way to prevent crashes is to drive sober, eliminate all distractions, like your phone and to buckle up every trip. Motorists should always obey speed limits, especially in work zones and during winter weather as conditions change rapidly while driving. Every time you get behind the wheel, you not only have your own life in your hands but the safety of everyone using the roadway.





Save time with a myMVA account

A myMVA online services account allows customers to complete more than 60 transactions from home or on the go. From renewing a license or registration to updating personal information, the platform is designed to make the customer experience seamless. Marylanders can visit mva.maryland.gov/online-services to get started.





Enroll in Maryland Mobile ID

Maryland Mobile ID offers a secure and convenient way to verify age and identity by using an Apple, Google or Samsung Wallet. Once enrolled, customers can use Mobile ID at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Camden Yards and MVA self-service check-in kiosks for age and identity verification.





Check for recalls

Routine recall checks help to ensure that your vehicle is safe and functioning properly. By visiting NHTSA.gov/Recalls , Marylanders can search their VIN for open safety issues and take action before a defect leads to a potential breakdown or crash.





Protect young passengers

Selecting the correct car seat or booster is essential for child safety. Parents and caregivers can visit ZeroDeathsMD.gov to identify the appropriate seat for their child’s age, height and weight. Proper installation and consistent use significantly reduce the risk of injury in a crash.





Maryland roads, Maryland plates

Maryland law requires residents to register their vehicles with the MVA and clearly display both front and rear license plates. Driving without a valid registration is a criminal misdemeanor and may lead to significant penalties. Keeping your registration current protects you, your passengers and other road users.



