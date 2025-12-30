MVA Shares Year-End Safety and Service Reminders for 2026

As 2026 approaches, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) encourages residents to start the new year with resolutions focused on roadway safety, while also taking advantage of the convenient services and tools the MVA offers.
“We want all Marylanders to be safe, follow the rules of the road and take full advantage of the convenient services we provide,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative. “We wish everyone a happy and healthy New Year and look forward to continuing to serve Marylanders with Premier Customer Service in 2026.”
To help Marylanders start the new year on the right track, the MVA highlights the following safety tips and helpful services.
- Drive safe in 2026
The best way to prevent crashes is to drive sober, eliminate all distractions, like your phone and to buckle up every trip. Motorists should always obey speed limits, especially in work zones and during winter weather as conditions change rapidly while driving. Every time you get behind the wheel, you not only have your own life in your hands but the safety of everyone using the roadway.
- Save time with a myMVA account
A myMVA online services account allows customers to complete more than 60 transactions from home or on the go. From renewing a license or registration to updating personal information, the platform is designed to make the customer experience seamless. Marylanders can visit mva.maryland.gov/online-services to get started.
- Enroll in Maryland Mobile ID
Maryland Mobile ID offers a secure and convenient way to verify age and identity by using an Apple, Google or Samsung Wallet. Once enrolled, customers can use Mobile ID at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Camden Yards and MVA self-service check-in kiosks for age and identity verification.
- Check for recalls
Routine recall checks help to ensure that your vehicle is safe and functioning properly. By visiting NHTSA.gov/Recalls, Marylanders can search their VIN for open safety issues and take action before a defect leads to a potential breakdown or crash.
- Protect young passengers
Selecting the correct car seat or booster is essential for child safety. Parents and caregivers can visit ZeroDeathsMD.gov to identify the appropriate seat for their child’s age, height and weight. Proper installation and consistent use significantly reduce the risk of injury in a crash.
- Maryland roads, Maryland plates
Maryland law requires residents to register their vehicles with the MVA and clearly display both front and rear license plates. Driving without a valid registration is a criminal misdemeanor and may lead to significant penalties. Keeping your registration current protects you, your passengers and other road users.
- Add a voluntary disability indicator
The MVA now offers a voluntary butterfly symbol on driver’s licenses, ID cards and moped permits for Marylanders with hidden disabilities. The agency also offers a blue card for individuals with developmental disabilities. Both are available at no cost and help first responders recognize individuals who may have communication challenges or require accommodations.
All MVA branch offices and Vehicle Emission Inspection Program (VEIP) stations will be closed on Thursday, January 1, 2026, in observance of New Year’s Day and will reopen for normal operations on Friday, January 2, 2026. MVA self-service VEIP kiosks, myMVA online services and 24-hour kiosks will remain available throughout the holiday.
The MVA and the Maryland Highway Safety Office wish all Marylanders a safe, healthy and happy start to 2026. For roadway safety resources and additional information, visit ZeroDeathsMD.gov.