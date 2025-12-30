Maryland Hunters Take 27,620 Deer During Two-Week Firearms Season

Maryland hunters reported harvesting 27,620 deer during the two-week firearm season from Nov. 29 through Dec. 13.

The firearms season harvest was 10.4% lower than last year’s official count of 30,833 deer but only 3% lower than the five-year average of 28,467 deer. The deer harvest fluctuates from year to year due to a variety of factors such as weather, natural food availability, diseases, hunter effort, and overall deer population size.

“We hope Maryland’s deer hunters found success during Maryland’s most popular deer hunting season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “The tradition of firearms deer hunting provides many families with fresh venison and greatly contributes to deer management and wildlife conservation across the state.”

Hunters reported taking 10,938 antlered deer during the two-week season, a 6.6% decrease compared to last year’s official total of 11,709. The antlerless harvest decreased 12.8% from 19,124 last year to 16,682 this year. Sika deer represented 499 of the total antlered harvest and 607 of the total antlerless harvest. The total sika deer harvest was exactly the same as last year.

More than 3,080 deer were taken on the two Sundays during the season, representing just over 11% of the total harvest. Hunters harvested 2,085 deer on the Sunday of the opening weekend Nov. 29-30. Deer hunting is currently permitted on select Sundays in 20 of 23 counties.

Hunters in Region A — Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties — reported taking 2,308 antlered and 1,671 antlerless deer (down 12.3% and 20.7%, respectively). In the remainder of the state (Region B), hunters reported taking 8,630 antlered and 15,011 antlerless deer. The antlered harvest decreased 4.9% while the antlerless harvest decreased 11.8%.

Modern firearm deer season opens again on January 9, 2025, in deer management region B. Maryland’s muzzleloader deer hunting season will be open Dec. 20 and run through Jan 3.

Hunting licenses, muzzleloader stamps, and sika stamps may be purchased online through the MD Outdoors licensing website, at a licensing agent, or by calling DNR Licensing and Registration services at 866-344-8889. DNR encourages hunters to consult the 2025-2026 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping for information on licensing, bag limits, registration procedures, and other regulations.

Maryland reported harvest for the 2025 two-week firearm season is below:

Antlered Antlerless Total 2024 2025 % Change 2024 2025 % Change 2024 2025 % Change Allegany 864 807 -6.6 707 535 -24.3 1,571 1,342 -14.6 Anne Arundel 181 128 -29.3 308 251 -18.5 489 379 -22.5 Baltimore 464 452 -2.6 844 770 -8.8 1,308 1,222 -6.6 Calvert 156 150 -3.8 375 251 -33.1 531 401 -24.5 Caroline whitetail 348 385 10.6 1,101 834 -24.3 1,449 1,219 -15.9 sika 1 1 * 0 2 * 1 3 * Carroll 853 830 -2.7 1,491 1,241 -16.8 2,344 2,071 -11.6 Cecil 359 401 11.7 835 698 -16.4 1,194 1099 -8.0 Charles 403 252 -37.5 657 500 -23.9 1,060 752 -29.1 Dorchester whitetail 280 304 8.6 625 508 -18.7 905 812 -10.3 sika 466 423 -9.2 495 538 8.7 961 961 0.0 Frederick 1,104 1,086 -1.6 1,567 1,466 -6.4 2,671 2,552 -4.5 Garrett 1,452 1,279 -11.9 1,219 1,021 -16.2 2,671 2,300 -13.9 Harford 351 317 -9.7 796 634 -20.4 1,147 951 -17.1 Howard 222 167 -24.8 328 329 0.3 550 496 -9.8 Kent 422 413 -2.1 1,003 932 -7.1 1,425 1,345 -5.6 Montgomery 365 307 -15.9 468 478 2.1 833 785 -5.8 Prince George’s 206 148 -28.2 298 180 -39.6 504 328 -34.9 Queen Anne’s 446 474 6.3 1,137 1,006 -11.5 1,583 1,480 -6.5 Somerset whitetail 304 263 -13.5 667 685 2.7 971 948 -2.4 sika 9 7 * 4 4 * 13 11 * St. Mary’s 247 219 -11.3 476 414 -13.0 723 633 -12.4 Talbot 297 248 -16.5 820 679 -17.2 1,117 927 -17.0 Washington 967 928 -4.0 980 955 -2.6 1,947 1,883 -3.3 Wicomico whitetail 372 392 5.4 800 802 0.3 1,172 1,194 1.9 sika 64 50 -21.9 64 44 -31.3 128 94 -26.6 Worcester whitetail 506 489 -3.4 1,056 906 -14.2 1,562 1,395 -10.7 sika 0 18 * 3 19 * 3 37 * Total 11,709 10,938 -6.6 19,124 16,682 -12.8% 30,833 27,620 -10.4 *Small sample size