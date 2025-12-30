Man Arrested in Connection to Murdering His Own Mother in Prince George’s County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a man with murdering his mother inside of their home on Saturday night. The suspect is 22-year-old Fredy Grijalva-Hernandez of Laurel. He’s charged with the murder of 44-year-old Maria Hernandez-Gonzalez.

On December 27, 2025, at approximately 11:50 pm, officers responded for a welfare check in the 8100 block of Gorman Avenue in the unincorporated section of Laurel. Officers located the victim suffering from trauma. Despite all life-saving measures, the victim died at the residence. While patrol officers were at the scene, they located and placed Grijalva-Hernandez in custody without incident.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect murdered his mother during a dispute.

Grijalva-Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder and related charges. He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If you have information and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0071591.