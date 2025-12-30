Charlotte Hall Convenience Center Temporary Closure Following “Incident”; No Injuries Reported

The Department of Public Work & Transportation has announced an immediate closure of the Charlotte Hall Convenience Center following an incident that occurred on December 30, 2025, around 3 p.m.
County officials did not state what the incident was, however, no injuries were reported.
Residents are encouraged to utilize the other convenience centers for the duration of the closure. They are listed below:
- Oakville Convenience Center, 26600 North Sandgates Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659
- Clement’s Convenience Center, 24547 Horse Shoe Rd, Clements, MD 20624
- Ridge Convenience Center, 13939 Point Lookout Rd, Ridge, MD 20680
- Valley Lee Convenience Center, 45350 Happyland Rd, Valley Lee, MD 20692
- St. Andrew’s Convenience Center, 44595 Old Saint Andrews Church Rd, California, MD 20619
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3527 or visit https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/DPW/.