Mother and Daughter Face Multiple Charges After Assaulting Police in Hollywood

Dionna Jaleya Cutchember, 20, and Lakina Chanelle Scriber, 47, both of Hollywood, are facing a combined total of 20 criminal charges following a disturbance on December 26, 2025, at a residence on Satchel Paige Way, in Hollywood. According to court records filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County, the incident involved a vehicle fleeing from a traffic stop and escalated into a physical confrontation inside a home, resulting in several alleged assaults on police officers.

Trooper T. Abdel-Wahab of the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack reported that at approximately 2:32 p.m., he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Ford Fusion with Virginia registration that had run a stop sign near Maryland Route 245 and McIntosh Road in Leonardtown. The vehicle initially stopped on the shoulder, activated its hazard lights, but then made a U-turn and fled eastbound on Route 245. Trooper Abdel-Wahab deactivated his emergency lights and followed the vehicle at a distance. He later observed it park in front of a residence at 41955 Satchel Paige Way in Hollywood.

Trooper Abdel-Wahab stated he saw a Black female with black hair wearing a brown sweatshirt attempting to enter the residence. He exited his patrol vehicle and told the woman to stop and remain outside. According to his report, the female refused and entered the home. When he knocked on the door, she responded through the Ring doorbell system, saying, “Go away.” He informed her that if she refused to exit, her vehicle would be towed. A database check identified the woman as 20-year-old, Dionna Jaleya Cutchember.

Trooper Olivaflores, Corporal Johnson, and Trooper First Class Eckrich arrived on scene shortly after. Trooper Eckrich attempted to speak with Cutchember through the Ring camera, but she again refused to come outside and said, “He didn’t even have his lights on.” Another woman then answered through the Ring system and was later identified as 47,-year-old, Lakina Chanelle Scriber. Court documents identify Scriber as Cutchember’s mother and the homeowner of the residence. Scriber soon arrived in person and approached the door as Cutchember opened it. According to Trooper Eckrich, “Scriber blocked the door utilizing her body,” preventing officers from entering.

Trooper Eckrich told Cutchember that she was under arrest. As Trooper Eckrich attempted to enter, another officer “pulled Scriber away from the doorway.” Inside, Cutchember allegedly resisted arrest by striking Trooper Eckrich multiple times with her hands. “Cutchember continued to resist by kicking” officers and “bit my right hand three times,” wrote Trooper Abdel-Wahab. He stated that he gave her “clear and lawful orders to stop resisting; however, she refused.”

Trooper Olivaflores also attempted to assist in placing Cutchember in handcuffs. During that process, Cutchember “bit Trooper Olivaflores’ left arm.” Troopers report that she continued to scream profanity and kicked multiple officers. As they tried to escort her outside, Cutchember allegedly spit on Trooper Olivaflores and then used her body weight to drop to the ground. Officers eventually got her to the patrol vehicle, where she “spit on my face two separate times,” wrote Trooper Abdel-Wahab.

Simultaneously, Scriber allegedly continued to interfere with the arrest. According to Trooper Eckrich, “Scriber grabbed hold of the front door frame and purposely body checked myself and TPR Abdel-Wahab with her back to prevent us from going inside the residence.” Later, while officers attempted to remove Cutchember from the home, “Scriber grabbed and pulled on TPR Abdel-Wahab’s arms and hand to prevent him from arresting Cutchember,” the statement said. Troopers allege that “this happened multiple times during the course of the incident.”

After Cutchember was handcuffed, officers say Scriber again grabbed onto her daughter, attempting to prevent her from being escorted outside. “I had to use force again to get Scriber off of Cutchember so that Cutchember could be placed in a patrol vehicle,” wrote Trooper Eckrich. Scriber was subsequently placed under arrest by Trooper Olivaflores and transported separately to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. Cutchember was transported by Deputy Wolf of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Cutchember was charged with 13 offenses, including three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault on law enforcement or emergency personnel, three counts of obstructing and hindering, one count of resisting/interfering with arrest, two counts of failure to obey a lawful order, and one count of disorderly conduct. She was also issued multiple traffic citations related to fleeing and eluding police, failing to stop at a stop sign, negligent driving, and failing to signal. She was released later that day on a $1,500 unsecured personal bond after waiving her right to an attorney at the initial appearance.

Scriber faces seven charges, including two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault on law enforcement or emergency personnel, two counts of obstructing and hindering, and one count of resisting/interfering with arrest. She was released on her own recognizance. Court documents show she filed a motion for a speedy trial and a request for discovery. Both women are scheduled to appear in court on February 5, 2026, at the St. Mary’s County District Court in Leonardtown.

