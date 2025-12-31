Firefighters Battle Strong Winds During Fire at Patuxent Camp Sites; Leaving Multiple Campers Destroyed and Families Displaced

On Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at approximately 4:07 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Patuxent Camp Sites located at 4774 Williams Wharf Road in Saint Leonard, for the reported camper on fire.

911 callers reported their family members camper was on fire with multiple explosions reported.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple calls. Due to the scope and size of the involved area, a working fire dispatch was requested to increase fire staffing and ensure adequate EMS resources were available on scene.

Firefighters from Saint Leonard, Prince Frederick, Solomons, Dunkirk, Huntingtown, Hollywood, Bay District, along with additional departments from Calvert and Charles counties responded to the scene to find multiple campers fully engulfed and quickly spreading to nearby sites due to strong winds.

At least six campers and multiple vehicles were involved.

The fire resulted in the displacement of multiple families within the campground.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

Crews from St. Leonard VFD responded back to the Campground to investigate several rekindle fires and wet down hot spots overnight.

Firefighters stated the following. “The Chief and Officers of the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company are grateful for and deeply appreciative of the support and assistance provided by our volunteers and our mutual aid companies. We are a proud and dedicated team of all volunteers, committed to serving and protecting our community.”

Photographs courtesy of JMK Photography and the Saint Leonard Volunteer Fire Department.

