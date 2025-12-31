Request for Applications: Community Health Resources Commission Coordinated Community Supports Partnership

The St Mary’s County Health Department Local Behavioral Health Authority (LBHA) announces a call for Applications for the Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC) Coordinated Community Supports Partnership FY2027 Request for Applications (RFA). The full application can be found at the following CHRC link: RFA Consortium

St Mary’s County Health Department LBHA is under Track 1 and applications for SPOKES can submit their proposals to [email protected] no later than January 21, 2026 by 5:00 p.m. Any proposal received after that date and time will not be considered.

Track 1: Grants to Community Supports Partnerships. Community Supports Partnerships grants are available by invitation only. These grants will fund both behavioral health services for a geographic area, as well as the activities of a local coordinating agency, or Hub. Partnerships will be organized according to the Collective Impact model. Eligibility is limited to selected organizations that were awarded Hub pilot grants previously, participated in a capacity-building curriculum led by the CHRC and NCSMH, and were assessed as “ready” to become full Community Supports Partnerships.

Service providers interested in grant funding for these parts of the state should contact the existing Hub or Hub pilot for more information – the CHRC will not consider independent applications from service providers for areas of the state that will be funded through full Community Supports Partnerships. A list of organizations eligible to apply as Community Supports Partnerships and the geographic areas covered by each is included in Appendix D. Proposal requirements for Community Supports Partnerships grants can be found on pages 18-23.

St. Mary’s key priorities are:

Parenting support groups: Expand access to in-person parenting groups that provide education, peer support, and practical strategies for managing stress, child behavior, and family challenges, which include pre-school and elementary school kids as the focus.

Increased staffing for school-based health centers: Add more clinical and support staff to ensure students can access timely medical, behavioral health, and preventive services.

Medication management and counseling: Strengthen capacity for consistent medication monitoring alongside ongoing counseling to support students’ mental health, emotional regulation, and overall functioning.

Walk-in and mobile crisis support for students: Provide readily available, community based crisis walk-in intervention services so students can receive immediate support during emotional or behavioral crises without long wait times.

Psychiatric evaluations and diagnostics: Ensure access to treatment providers to complete comprehensive psychiatric assessments and diagnostic evaluations to guide appropriate treatment.

In-home supports: Support for children with private pay insurance. Intensive, family-centered interventions designed for students who are experiencing significant behavioral, emotional, or social challenges. Clinicians who offer individualized treatment plans, skill-building interventions, family engagement, prevention and stabilization focus.

Care coordination for parents: Increase care coordination services to help parents navigate programs, referrals, insurance, and community resources, reducing confusion and service gaps.

More in-person behavioral health programming: Expand in-person counseling and support services, as many students currently receive virtual sessions that are less effective for engagement, relationship-building, and therapeutic outcomes. Including substance use disorder services for middle and high school aged youth.

Support for children on the autism spectrum: Develop targeted, in-person programming and family support services for children on the autism spectrum, including parent education, skill-building groups for children, and coordination with schools and to support social, emotional, and developmental needs.

An information session will be held on January 5, 2025 from 9:00am-10:00am. Please email [email protected] to be added to the virtual meeting invite.