Maryland Comptroller’s Office Updates State Tire Fee Regulations Effective January 1st, 2026

Sales of tires by tire dealers are subject to increased recycling fee and new tire fee beginning January 1, 2026

The Comptroller of Maryland has submitted amendments to the regulations governing Maryland’s tire recycling fee and new tire fee.

Effective January 1, 2026, the tire recycling fee increases to $1.00 from $0.80 on the first sale of a new tire in the state by a tire dealer. Maryland will also implement a $5.00 new tire fee on January 1, 2026, on the same sales. The fees are imposed on the first sale of a new tire, including tires sold as part of a new or used vehicle, trailer, farm equipment, or similar machinery.

The fee is not imposed on the sale of a new tire to an out-of-state wholesaler or an out-of-state retailer.

Tire sellers will report both the tire recycling fee and the new tire fee to the Comptroller of Maryland on the same return. Once administrative fees are deducted, revenue from the tire recycling fee will be allocated to the Used Tire Cleanup and Recycling Fund, and revenue from the new fire fee will be allocated to the Transportation Trust Fund.

The proposed changes will be published in the Maryland Register on January 9, 2026. Public comment will be accepted through February 9. Comments may be emailed to [email protected]