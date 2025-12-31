William Patrick “Pat” McWilliams

William Patrick McWilliams, known to all he knew as Pat of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday December 26th, thankfully due to the Mechanicsville Rescue Squad’s efforts. Pat was next to loving wife of nearly 34 years, and other family members surrounded him during his last hours. He was a loving husband, stepfather, brother, “Pop”, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. He was a fun loving, generous person who always brought a laugh out of all that knew him.

Pat was born to the late George McWilliams, Jr and Mary Alice (Beitzel) McWilliams on January 4, 1947, in Leonardtown, MD. His parents raised Pat as well as his (4) brothers and (3) sisters at their family home Hilltop in Clements, Maryland. Pat was the youngest and most spoiled of the (8) children, George McWilliams III (Bobby), Mary Alice Muir (Mike), Ida Claudia McAlluff (Jim), James Joseph McWilliams (Mrytle), Charles Henry McWilliams (Barbara), Rose Marie Benson (Benjamin) and Andrew Jackson McWilliams (Dianne).

The McWilliams’ children attended Sacred Heart Church (Est. 1755) and School (1926 – 2008) in Bushwood, Maryland. Pat was the 1st child baptized at the rebuilt Sacred Heart Church in 1947 after a tragic fire caused by lightning destroyed the 3rd Sacred Church Building on April 4, 1944. Pat later took his 1st communion at Sacred Heart Church on May 10, 1953. Pat attended and graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1965. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army being stationed in Berlin Germany under the 4th Battalion, 18th Infantry and was Honorably Discharged at a rank of Specialist Four on January 28, 1968. Pat then served as a National Guard member until 1971. Pat then went on to a career as a HVAC Plant Supervisor at the Architects of the Capital, serving almost 30yrs until his retirement.

Pat Married his 1st wife Cecelia and welcomed her (3) sons John Binder, Jimmy Binder and Ricky Binder into his life as his sons. Cecelia passed away June 30, 1987.

Pat met his future wife Sharon Asher Lawrence in High School and ignited which would be a loving relationship, they married on February 14, 1992, in their home. Pat then welcomed (2) more sons into his life, Elliott Lawrence and Wayne Lawrence.

Pat was very involved in the St. Mary’s County Community until his passing. Pat loved to play music in his youth, playing cards with friends, riding motorcycles, dancing at local events and loved cutting grass for Ben Burroughs as well as many friends. Pat was a long-time member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 495 as well as a member of the Morningside VFD Lodge.

When Pat retired from his civil service job on Capitol Hill, he started McWilliams Transportation. Pat had delivered sheds all over Southern Maryland and served the Amish Community to provide deliveries and transportation needs.

Pat was preceded in death by his Father (George McWilliams, Jr), Mother (Alice McWilliams), Mother-in-law (Margert Asher), Brother (George McWilliams, III), Sister-in-law (Bobby McWilliams) Brother-in-law (Benjamin Benson), Brother-in-law (James McAuliff), Brother-in-law (Gene Asher), Sister-in-law (Connie Asher), Sister-in-law (Ann Asher), Stepson (John Binder) and Stepson (Ricky Binder)

Besides his wife Sharon McWilliams, Pat is survived by his children Jimmy Binder, G. Elliott Lawrence, Jr. (Brandy), Wayne Lawrence (Janeene). His grandchildren are Gabrielle Lawrence (Corey), Brett Lawrence (Marissa), Kaitin Laws, Evan Alvey (Amber), Ryan Lawrence (Caitlyn), and Mason Alvey (McKenzie). His Great Grandchildren Raedyn Lawrence, Rilyn Lawrence.

Pat is also survived by his brothers and sisters Mary Alice Muir (Mike), Claudia McAlluff (Jim), Jimmy McWilliams (Myrtle), Charles McWilliams (Barbara), Rose Marie Benson (Benjamin) and Andy McWilliams (Dianne).

Funeral Services will be provided by Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home (41590 Fenwick St. Leonardtown, MD 20650) on Thursday January 8, 2025. Family visitation will start at 10:30 am. The family will receive friends for visitation and reflection at 12:00pm. Services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1:30 pm performed Rev. David Beaubien of St. Aloysius Church of Leonardtown, MD. The Funeral Procession will immediately follow the services to Charles Memorial Gardens (26325 Point Lookout Rd Leonardtown, MD) where Military Funeral Honors as well as the Rite of Committal Ceremony will be performed.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brett Lawrence, Evan Alvey, Ryan Lawrence, Mason Alvey, Don Hammerlund Mike Gardiner. Serving as Honorary pallbearers will be Gabrielle Lawrence, CJ Bragg, Owens Hayden, and Bill Penn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Pat McWilliams to Mechanicville Volunteer Rescue Squad (28120 Old Flora Corner Rd Mechanicsville, MD 20659) and St. Mary’s County Hospice (PO Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650).