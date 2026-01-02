Happy New Year From the Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center!

As we reflect on 2025, our hearts are filled with gratitude. From our free vaccination clinics to the joyful energy of Pawchella, this year was filled with meaningful moments made possible by you. Thank you for being an essential part of our community and for your unwavering support. From wagging tails to gentle purrs, every animal in our care has felt the impact of your compassion.

As we welcome 2026, we invite you to help make an even greater difference in the lives of our cherished pets. Volunteer your time, consider adopting or fostering, donate supplies or funds, or help spread the word about our mission—every act of kindness creates a ripple of change. Thank you for being the heartbeat of our community. Together, let’s make 2026 a year of love, second chances, and new beginnings for every animal still waiting for a home.

Happy New Year to You and All of Our Furry Companions!

As we celebrate the holidays and colder weather settles in, it’s the perfect time to ensure our furry family members are safe, healthy, and able to enjoy the season alongside us. Here are a few ways to keep them comfortable.

Keep your pets cozy with a festive holiday sweater or a warm blanket.

Protect pets by keeping them away from electrical heaters, fireplaces, Christmas trees, and toxic holiday plants, such as poinsettias, holly, and mistletoe.

Feed your pets nutritious food suited to their needs, and treat them to pet-friendly snacks during holiday celebrations.

If it’s too cold for you outside, it’s likely too cold for your pets as well. Consider using pet-safe protective gear, like booties or jackets, when temperatures drop.

Give your pet the gift of good health by ensuring their vaccinations are up to date.

Remember, in Prince George’s County, leaving your dog chained outdoors in freezing temperatures is considered animal cruelty.

For more information on adoption services, please visit www.princegeorgespets4us.com

View All Of Our Adoptable Animals:

24petconnect.com/PGEOADOPT

Search Available Dogs

Search Available Cats

Search Small Animals & Other

The Adoption Process is Easy!

To view a list of our available dogs, please visit 24petconnect.com/PGEOADOPT. Our zip code is 20772.

Once you see an animal you like, write the ID number down and come to the facility.

You are allowed two interactions per family, and dog-to-dog interactions are available to see if your dog is a good match.

Once you select, you will submit an adoption application, speak to an adoption counselor, and wait for the pet to be prepped for adoption, which includes spaying and neutering. For more information on adoption services, please visit www.princegeorgespets4us.com.