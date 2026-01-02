Linda L. Kelley Shelter Launches “New Year, New Chapter” Adoption Promotion

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will kick off the new year by waiving adoption fees during its New Year, New Chapter adoption promotion, running Friday, Jan. 2 through Saturday, Jan. 31.

Adoption fees will be waived for all animals that entered the shelter in 2025, identified by intake numbers beginning with “25.” Animals of all ages and species are available for adoption, including dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, roosters, pigs and more.

Adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, microchipping, age-appropriate vaccinations and a starter care package to help pets transition into their new homes. All potential adopters will go through the shelter’s usual screening process to ensure each animal is placed in a safe, loving and appropriate home.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an intake appointment, call 410-535-7387. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Rd. in Prince Frederick. Follow the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter on Instagram at @calvertcountyanimalshelter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyAnimalShelter. For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and to view adoptable pets, visit www.calvertcountyanimalshelter.com.

