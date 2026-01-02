No Injuries Reported After Shed Fire in Hughesville

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at approximately 3:05 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 6900 block of Carrico Mill Road in Hughesville, for the reported shed on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 10×10 shed fully engulfed with fire spreading to the nearby brush and trees.

Firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded and quickly extinguished the fire within 20 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted, however, they denied to respond.

No injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

