Howard County Woman Arrested After Ramming Virginia State Police Vehicle, Pursuit in Prince George’s and Howard Counties

Maryland State Police arrested a Howard County woman Monday night after she rammed a Virginia State Police vehicle and led police on a pursuit through Prince George’s and Howard Counties.

The accused is identified as Naturi Michon Hayes, 24, of Elkridge, Maryland.

She is charged with first-degree assault, attempt by driver to elude uniformed police, failure to stop after accident involving damage, aggressive and reckless driving, and other traffic-related charges.

Hayes was transported to a local hospital and then later transported to the Prince George’s Department of Corrections where she is waiting to be seen by a court commissioner.

Shortly before midnight on December 29, the Maryland State Police College Park and Forestville barracks were notified that a vehicle pursuit initiated by Virginia State Police crossed into Maryland on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

The preliminary investigation indicates that once the suspect vehicle, operated by Hayes, crossed into Maryland, she rammed a Virginia State Police marked patrol vehicle, subsequently causing the patrol vehicle to strike the concrete barrier. The Virginia State Trooper was transported to a local hospital, where he has since been released.

Troopers pursued the vehicle through Prince George’s County and then into Howard County where the driver crashed in the area of Washington Boulevard and Meadowridge Road. Hayes then fled on foot and was arrested by troopers without incident.

The Flight crews from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command assisted with tracking the suspect’s vehicle.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

