Father Charged in Connection to Murder of His 4-Month-Old Baby

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit made an arrest in the murder of a four-month-old baby. The victim is Kairo Brooks of Suitland. His father, 24-year-old Khalil Brooks-Clarke, has been charged in connection with his death.

In the early morning hours of December 27, 2025, at approximately 12:40 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 5400 block of Morris Avenue after receiving a call about an unresponsive infant.

Despite life-saving efforts, Kairo was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital. An autopsy later determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Brooks-Clarke was the sole caregiver present at the time Kairo sustained the fatal injuries.

After consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Brooks-Clarke has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree child abuse, and additional related charges. He is currently being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

“Tragically, in many cases like this, there is never an opportunity for intervention by police or other services before it is too late. Infants and children, like Kairo, are among the most vulnerable members of our community and rely entirely on others for their safety and care.

Victims of domestic violence, regardless of age, are often unable to speak for themselves. If you suspect domestic violence involving anyone, please call 911 immediately, or contact Crime Solvers anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS. Support is also available through Child Protective Services at 301-909-2450 and the Family Justice Center at 301-780-8008. When victims cannot speak, we must speak for them,” said Chief George Nader, Prince George’s County Police.

Anyone with information regarding this or any homicide case is urged to contact a Homicide Unit detective at 301-516-2512.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the P3 Tips mobile app, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please reference case number 25-0071432.

