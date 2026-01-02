Four Displaced After Early Morning House Fire in Huntingtown, Cause Remains Under Investigation

January 2, 2026

On Friday, January 2, 2026, at approximately 4:50 a.m., firefighters and emergency medical services from Calvert and Anne Arundel Counties responded to the 2100 block of Lowery Road in Huntingtown, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a working fire with fire showing from a single story residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes.

Emergency medical services evaluated one female home occupant on the scene, however, no transports were required.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross was requested to assist the four displaced occupants.

Units operated on scene for approximately two hours. Mutual aid companies assisted with fireground operations, and the Auxiliary supported personnel by providing refreshments at the firehouse during cleanup operations.

Huntingtown Volunteer Fire We appreciate the continued dedication and professionalism of our volunteers who responded in the early morning hours to serve and protect our community.




