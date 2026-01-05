Forrest Career & Technology Center 26th Annual Tech Expo – January 22, 2026

The Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center (Forrest Center) will facilitate its twenty-sixth annual Forrest Center Tech Expo on Thursday, January 22nd, 2026.

The following sessions will be available for students to visit their three favorite programs.

Doors open at 5:30 pm

Session 1: 5:40-5:55 pm

Session 2: 6:00-6:15 pm

Session 3: 6:20-6:35 pm

Session 4: 6:40-6:55 pm

Session 5: 7:00-7:15 pm

Q&A with Teachers in the classroom: 7:20-8:00 pm

The purpose of the Forrest Center Tech Expo is to familiarize students and parents with Career and Technology Education (CTE) career options offered by the St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

This is an opportunity to meet Forrest Center Staff and learn about the 22 completer programs as well as our four elective classes. High school counselors will be available to answer questions about career clusters and to assist students in planning their academic pathway.

For more information, visit the Forrest Center website, http://schools.smcps.org/tech, or email questions to [email protected]. In the event of inclement weather, the alternate date for the Forrest Center Tech Expo will be Thursday, January 29, 2026.

The Forrest Center is located at 24005 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, directly across from the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.