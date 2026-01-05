My Sister’s Closet Launches in Southern Maryland to Support Women With Free Professional Attire and Fresh Start Opportunities!

A new community-driven initiative aimed at supporting women across Southern Maryland is officially taking shape. My Sister’s Closet has launched with a simple but powerful mission: women supporting women through dignity, opportunity, and community.

Created to help women build confidence during career transitions, interviews, and fresh starts, My Sister’s Closet will provide free professional and business attire to women in need.

The initiative is currently in its early stages, with organizers hoping to host their first free clothing event within the next few months, depending on donation levels.

Founder Melissa Rodriguez says the concept is intentionally straightforward and flexible. There is no red tape, no complicated eligibility process, and no barriers to access. The goal is to help women from all walks of life who may need a hand getting back into the workforce or simply need support during a challenging time.

As the initiative grows, My Sister’s Closet plans to host pop-up clothing events at convenient locations throughout the county, making donated resources easily accessible to anyone who needs them! With additional details, dates and locations planned to be updated at later times!



St. Mary’s County Commissioner Eric Colvin recently highlighted My Sister’s Closet as one of the newest charitable efforts in the county, noting its strong early momentum and community response.

Colvin said the idea of providing professional attire to women has been discussed in the past by the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women, but emphasized that Rodriguez has stepped up in a major way to turn the idea into action.

“The success of this charity is going to be driven by the community,” Colvin said, adding that it will grow based on need and local response. According to Rodriguez, interest from residents and businesses who want to help has already been strong.

Colvin also noted similarities between My Sister’s Closet and the Cinderella Society, an organization that provides formal attire for special occasions. Rodriguez has met with representatives from the Cinderella Society to explore collaboration, and one of the first pop-up events may be co-located at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds during a scheduled Cinderella Society event.

Donations, Storage, and Volunteers Needed!

My Sister’s Closet is currently accepting donations of gently used professional women’s clothing, including workwear, shoes, and accessories. As a donation-driven initiative, organizers are also seeking:

Businesses willing to serve as official drop-off locations , requiring only space for a donation tote

Climate-controlled storage space to safely house clothing as donations increase

Volunteers, as Rodriguez is currently managing the effort on her own

Rodriguez plans to host a Zoom call in the near future to organize volunteers and share the vision for the initiative moving forward.

Those interested in donating, offering storage, volunteering, or following the initiative’s progress can contact My Sister’s Closet through its Facebook page or by email at [email protected]

With community support already building, My Sister’s Closet is positioning itself to make a meaningful impact—helping women regain confidence, pursue opportunities, and move forward with dignity.

