Delegate Brian Crosby Opens 2026-27 SY Academic Scholarship Application

Delegate Brian Crosby has opened applications for his 2026–27 Academic Scholarship, a one-year award available to eligible college students who live in Maryland Legislative District 29B and will be attending a Maryland college or qualifying program during the 2026–27 school year.

The scholarship is intended to support St. Mary’s County students pursuing higher education and career advancement. Delegate Crosby strongly encourages applications from first-generation college students and those pursuing technical education, certification, or licensure programs.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY!

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must:

Be a resident of Maryland Legislative District 29B , which includes the southern portion of St. Mary’s County and parts of California, Lexington Park, Great Mills, Ridge , and surrounding areas. (Confirm which district you live in here: https://mgaleg.maryland.gov/mgawebsite/members/district)

Be enrolled full-time or part-time (minimum of 6 credits per semester for part-time students).

Attend a Maryland-based college , university, community college, or accredited career school.

Be pursuing a community college, undergraduate, graduate, or certificate/licensure program .

Reapply annually if previously awarded (the scholarship does not automatically renew).

Students can confirm their legislative district using the Maryland General Assembly’s district lookup tool.

Application Requirements

Applicants must submit:

A completed scholarship application

A resume

A most recent official or unofficial transcript

A personal statement (under 300 words) describing educational goals and how the scholarship would help achieve them

Letters of recommendation (optional, but encouraged)

Out-of-State Schools

The scholarship may be used at an out-of-state institution only if:

The student’s major is not offered in Maryland, or

The student is a Maryland resident serving in the military and stationed out of state

In these cases, the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) must recognize the major as “unique” before funds can be applied.

Important Notes

Certification or licensure students must attend an accredited community college or private career school .

Scholarships will not be awarded to certification/licensure students enrolled in unaccredited institutions or four-year colleges.

This is a single academic-year award; students must reapply each year.

Deadline

All required materials must be submitted no later than March 15, 2026.

Additional Financial Aid Opportunities

Students are also encouraged to apply for other Maryland state aid programs:

Guaranteed Access (GA) Grant

https://mhec.state.md.us/preparing/Pages/FinancialAid/ProgramDescriptions/prog_gagrant.aspx

Education Assistance Grant

https://mhec.maryland.gov/preparing/Pages/FinancialAid/ProgramDescriptions/prog_ea.aspx

Maryland Community College Promise Program

https://mhec.state.md.us/preparing/Pages/FinancialAid/ProgramDescriptions/prog_MDCommunityCollegePromiseScholarship.aspx

For questions or additional information, applicants may contact The Office of Delegate Brian Crosby, District 29B, St. Mary’s County.