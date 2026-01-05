Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Launches Regional Passport Program

The Southern Maryland National Heritage Area today announced the launch of its new regional passport program, an interactive initiative designed to encourage residents and visitors to discover the region’s storied past, abundant culture, and natural beauty across Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, and Southern Prince George’s Counties.

Fifteen designated heritage sites throughout the Area are now offering complimentary passport booklets to visitors. The passports feature space for unique stamps to commemorate visits to participating locations—visit a new heritage site, get a new stamp designed for that site. The program highlights museums, historic sites, natural landscapes, and cultural destinations that collectively tell the story of Southern Maryland’s enduring legacy.

“The passportprogram is a fun and engaging way to showcase the extraordinary heritage found in every corner of Southern Maryland,” said Lucille Walker, executive director of the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area. “Each site included in this program represents a chapter of our shared regional story, encompassing Indigenous, Black, and European history, maritime and agricultural traditions, and the creative spirit and groundbreaking innovations that continue to uplift and shape our communities. We hope this inspires visitors to explore, learn, and form deeper connections with the places that make Southern Maryland remarkable.”

Participating sites include:

Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center

Calvert Cliffs (stamping opportunity available in the Spring)

Calvert Marine Museum

Darnall’s Chance House Museum

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House

Historic Sotterley

Historic St. Mary’s City

Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum

Maryland Veterans Museum

Patuxent River Naval Air Museum

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park

Piscataway Park

Serenity Farm

The Surratt House Museum

Thomas Stone National Historic Site (stamping opportunity available in the Spring)

Visitors are encouraged to pick up a passport at any participating site and explore as many locations as they can, collecting stamps along the way. Some of the sites have winter hours, or are closed during the winter. Visitors are encouraged to call ahead to determine hours of each site, if hours are not listed on partner websites.

To see photos of the passports, Ms. Walker’s tours to participating sites, and site staff testing out their new stamps, visit the Heritage Area’s Instagram or Facebook. For general information about the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area and updates on programs and initiatives, please visit [destinationsouthernmaryland.com]destinationsouthernmaryland.com.

About the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area

As a newly designated National Heritage Area, the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area represents Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, and southern Prince George’s Counties with a mission to enhance the region through innovative heritage tourism experiences, comprehensive cultural and natural resource conservation, and excellence in educational opportunities. To learn more, visit our website.