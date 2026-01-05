UPDATE: Missing Child and Woman Located Safe and Unharmed – Alert cancelled 1/5/2026

UPDATE 1/5/2026 @1:15 p.m.: La Plata Police Department, MD has stated the following – Both Lotus King and Kemi Maye have been located and are safe. We appreciate the assistance in resolving this matter.

The La Plata Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating or any information regarding the whereabouts of 3-year-old Lotus Sage King, black female, and 28-year-old Kemi Maye, a black female.

Both were last seen during a custody exchange on November 28th, 2025, and reported missing today, January 5th, 2026.

If you have any information regarding either person, please contact Cpl. Kalen Kerere #658 at [email protected] or the La Plata Police Department at (301)934-1500. If seen, call 911