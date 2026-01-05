Lexington Park Woman Claims $100,000 MONOPOLY X50 Ticket

A Lexington Park woman who says she seldom plays scratch-offs decided to gift herself a few of the games instead of getting her usual Pick 3 or Pick 4 tickets.

She bought two $10 MONOPOLY™ X50 tickets and one of them gave her an even bigger gift: a $100,000 top-tier prize.

She claimed the windfall Dec. 30 at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore and revealed the details of her winning experience.

The lucky woman went to her usual spot, Pegg Road Shell at 22141 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. After getting two tickets from the vending machine, she went home to scratch them.

She scratched her ticket and saw more zeroes than she’d ever seen in a square where she had a match. This prompted her to walk away from where she was scratching for a second to regroup. When she returned and double checked, sure enough she had a matching 53 over a $100,000 prize, but she wasn’t convinced. She made a trip back to the Shell station to show the clerk, who confirmed her win.

Although very excited about her scratch-off win, she hadn’t made any plans as of when she claimed the prize. A retired customer service representative, she enjoys spending her free time watching the ID (Investigation Discovery) Channel.

Pegg Road Shell receives a $1,000 bonus for selling the top-tier winning scratch-off ticket.

