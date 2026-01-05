Maryland Public Libraries Set to Host Career Success Month – January 6th to February 28th, 2026

Free classes and programs are being offered throughout January and February

Public libraries across Maryland will soon host dozens of events to help community members develop the skills they need to succeed in today’s workplace. The fourth annual Career Success Month runs from January 6 through February 28, 2026.

Developed by the Maryland State Library Agency and supported in part by the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), Career Success Month features a variety of free classes, programs, job fairs and information sessions designed to strengthen Maryland’s workforce and help communities thrive.

“We are proud to continue this initiative with IMLS and our partners throughout the state once again,” said Maryland State Librarian Morgan Lehr Miller. “Public libraries everywhere are vital community hubs that provide free, comprehensive access to career services for people at every stage of their professional journey.”



The theme of this year’s Career Success Month is Stronger Workforce, Stronger Maryland. Programs include resume building, job search help, computer program training, college information sessions, workshops and other events. A list of the programs can be found on the Career Success Month website.

Career Success Month will feature two keynote speakers. In January, the keynote speaker will be Jennifer Dewees, president of The Maryland Center for Construction Education & Innovation (MCCEI), one of Baltimore Business Journal’s 2024 “Women Who Mean Business” honorees. She will be speaking about the workforce in the trade industry from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on January 20, 2026. The second keynote speaker will be Crystal Trice, an instructor and founder of Scissors & Glue, LLC, known for providing cutting-edge AI education that is relevant to today’s job market. She will be speaking from 6:30 to 7:30 pm on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Both events will be held virtually.

While Career Success Month helps job seekers and current members of the workforce improve their skills to keep up with changing industry demands, it also reaffirms the value of library resources, programs and partnerships. Libraries help Marylanders stay competitive within the modern job market and workforce, whether they are looking to advance their careers or pivot into new industries. Library professionals play a significant role in strengthening the workforce by tapping into relevant trends and topics, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), financial literacy, cybersecurity, emerging adults in the workforce, entrepreneurship and trades careers.