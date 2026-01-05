77-Year-Old Man Transported to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Gas Station Parking Lot

On Monday, January 5, 2026, at approximately 11:24 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Wawa located at 4210 Crain Highway in White Plains, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

911 callers reported an unknown aged male was struck by a vehicle and had uncontrolled bleeding with a injury to the head.

Crews arrived on the scene to find citizens attempting to control the victims bleeding, with the adult male victim conscious alert and breathing.

Emergency medical services transported the 77-year-old male to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police responded and handled the crash investigation.