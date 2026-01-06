Charles County Home Destroyed in Fire, One Dog Killed

UPDATE 1/6/2026: A structure fire on Rufus Madeline Place in Marbury, Charles County, resulted in a total loss of a single-family home on January 5, 2026, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The fire caused an estimated $125,000 in damage to the structure and $50,000 in lost contents.

The blaze, discovered around 1:52 p.m. by a family member, prompted a response from the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department. Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the scene, where they worked for about an hour to bring the fire under control.

The home’s occupants—two adults and four children—were not present at the time of the fire. They are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross. One dog was found deceased inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The area of origin has not yet been determined, but officials believe the fire is accidental in nature. The status of smoke alarms in the home is currently undetermined, and no sprinkler system was in place.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the incident.

1/5/2026: On Monday, January 5, 2026, at approximately 1:55 p.m., firefighters from Tenth District and surrounding departments in Charles County responded to the 4200 block of Rufus Madeline Place in Marbury, for the reported house on fire.

Dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple calls reporting the house was fully engulfed in flames with one dog trapped inside.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a working fire, with fire showing through the roof of the one story residence.

Firefighters made entry to find fire throughout the first floor, attic and through the roof.

Evacuation tones were sounded a short time later due to holes in the floor, with Incident Command advising this would be defensive operations only.

47 Fire/EMS personnel controlled the fire within 45 minutes.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the two adults and five children displaced by the fire. It is unknown if the dog was located.

SMECO and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to assist. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Updates will be provided when additional details are provided. GoFundMe, other ways to assist the family will be added when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

