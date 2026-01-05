Two Adults and Five Children Displaced After Home in Charles County is Destroyed by Fire

On Monday, January 5, 2026, at approximately 1:55 p.m., firefighters from Tenth District and surrounding departments in Charles County responded to the 4200 block of Rufus Madeline Place in Marbury, for the reported house on fire.

Dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple calls reporting the house was fully engulfed in flames with one dog trapped inside.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a working fire, with fire showing through the roof of the one story residence.

Firefighters made entry to find fire throughout the first floor, attic and through the roof.

Evacuation tones were sounded a short time later due to holes in the floor, with Incident Command advising this would be defensive operations only.

47 Fire/EMS personnel controlled the fire within 45 minutes.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the two adults and five children displaced by the fire. It is unknown if the dog was located.

SMECO and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to assist. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Updates will be provided when additional details are provided. GoFundMe, other ways to assist the family will be added when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

