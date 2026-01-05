Bowie Woman Charged With Drug Possession, False Identity, and Other Offenses Following January Arrest in Calvert County

Jamie Lee Lynn Prisk, 35, of Bowie, has been charged with eight charges after an arrest in Prince Frederick on January 1, 2026. The charges stem from an incident where deputies say she falsely identified herself to avoid arrest, and was later found in possession of suspected heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and contraband both during the traffic stop and while in custody.

According to charging documents filed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a white Ford Maverick pickup truck parked next to his patrol vehicle outside the 7-Eleven located at 15 Solomons Island Road.

Inside the vehicle, the officer saw a woman who appeared to be crying and moving around erratically. Concerned for her welfare, he approached to check on her condition.

Once he made contact with the driver, the deputy noted the interior of the vehicle was “in disarray” and that the woman “began to show signs of being impaired by narcotics,” based on his training through the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement training with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.



The woman initially identified herself as “Jamie,” but the deputy said she could not clearly say her last name due to slurred and low speech. She then spelled her name out with a date of birth. When asked if she was lying, she responded by asking, “what did I do wrong.” The officer later stated, “based on my training, knowledge and experience, I know this behavior to align with someone that is attempting to conceal their identity to avoid persecution by law enforcement.”

When asked if anything illegal was in the vehicle, she reportedly avoided eye contact and shook uncontrollably. She also claimed she was in the parking lot “trying to send a picture of herself to a guy in order to receive money through Chime.

After conducting a records search, the officer found discrepancies in the provided name. The name returned a middle name of “Marie,” not “Lynn.” When shown an MVA photo of the name given, the woman stated, “No, that’s not me.” She later admitted her real name was Jamie Lee Prisk, and gave her correct date of birth. She then stated she had a warrant for failure to appear in court on charges related to drugs.

Officers confirmed Prisk had active warrants in Harford County for theft and drug paraphernalia possession, and in Baltimore County for drug possession.

Deputies then deployed a K-9 unit, and the dog alerted positively to the vehicle. A search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered:

A black metal smoking device with copper fiber and white residue suspected to be cocaine

A yellow container with white powder believed to be heroin and/or fentanyl

A red and white capsule with white and brownish-tinted powder believed to be heroin and/or fentanyl

Copper strands, needle caps, and open needles throughout the vehicle

Deputies reported that during intake at the Calvert County Detention Center, Prisk was found with a green plastic container holding a white rock believed to be crack cocaine and another red and white capsule containing what was again believed to be heroin and/or fentanyl.

According to the arresting deputy, “Controlled Dangerous Substance users use metal or glass pipes to heat and inhale vaporized or smoked forms of substances like methamphetamine or crack cocaine, allowing rapid absorption into the bloodstream via the lungs for quick, intense effects.” The report also stated, “Drug users will use needles to intravenously inject Controlled Dangerous Substances to achieve a faster, more intense effect…”

The drugs involved in the case are categorized as follows:

Cocaine – Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance

Heroin – Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance

Fentanyl – Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance

During her initial appearance on January 2, 2026, Prisk waived her right to an attorney. She was informed of the charges and penalties and advised that she could apply for a public defender. The commissioner found probable cause for her detention and ordered her held without bond, citing a “reasonable likelihood [the] Defendant will not appear when required”.

The next hearing took place on January 5, 2026, where Judge Michelle R. Saunders presided over a bail review. At that time, the judge set bond at $10,000 with a 10% option. A public defender from Calvert County entered an appearance on the same day.

The eight charges against Prisk are as follows:

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis) – Heroin

Possession of contraband in a place of confinement – Cocaine

Fraud—Assuming another’s identity to avoid prosecution

Possession of drug paraphernalia – Needles

Obstructing and hindering a police officer

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis) – Cocaine

Possession of contraband in a place of confinement – Heroin

Possession of drug paraphernalia – Crack cocaine pipe

A court date is scheduled for March 12, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at the Calvert County District Court in Prince Frederick.

