Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month Highlights Growing Occupational Risk

January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the elevated cancer risks faced by firefighters and the long-term health consequences of the job.

Fire fighter occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty death in the fire service.

In 2025, nearly 80%* of IAFF member line-of-duty deaths were due to occupational cancer.

In Canada, where most provinces and territories have robust presumptive laws, close to 94% of line-of-duty deaths among professional fire fighters are the result of occupational cancers. Canada recognized Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month in 2023 with the adoption of MP Sherry Romanado’s Bill C-224.

Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month is focused on increasing public understanding of occupational cancer in the fire service while equipping fire fighters with the information and tools they need to reduce risk.

In partnership, the IAFF and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network are committed to sharing prevention strategies, best practices, and resources that help protect members throughout their careers. By raising awareness and advancing education, this effort also supports stronger legislative action, including presumptive disability protections for fire fighters affected by job-related cancers.



Firefighters are routinely exposed to toxic substances released during fires, including carcinogens found in smoke, soot, building materials, vehicle components, and household chemicals. These exposures occur not only during active firefighting but also afterward, when contaminants remain on protective gear, skin, apparatus, and inside fire stations.

According to multiple studies, firefighters have a significantly higher risk of developing certain cancers compared to the general population. These include cancers of the brain, bladder, kidney, digestive tract, skin (including melanoma), prostate, testicular cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.

Modern fires burn hotter and faster than those of past decades due to synthetic materials commonly found in homes and commercial buildings. When these materials burn, they release complex chemical mixtures that increase the toxic load firefighters face. Even with protective equipment, carcinogens can be absorbed through the skin, inhaled, or ingested.

Cancer has become one of the leading causes of firefighter line-of-duty deaths in the United States. Many firefighters are diagnosed years or even decades after exposure, often after retirement, highlighting the long-term nature of the risk.

Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month also emphasizes prevention and early detection. Departments across the country continue to implement measures such as improved gear decontamination, on-scene gross decontamination procedures, regular medical screenings, and education on reducing exposure. Firefighters are encouraged to clean protective equipment after incidents, shower as soon as possible following fires, and avoid bringing contaminated gear into living or sleeping areas.

Legislative efforts at both the state and federal levels have expanded presumptive cancer coverage for firefighters, recognizing cancer as an occupational illness linked to firefighting. These laws help ensure access to medical care and benefits for those diagnosed with job-related cancers.

Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month serves as a reminder that the dangers of firefighting do not always end when the fire is out. Continued awareness, research, and prevention efforts remain critical to protecting those who protect the public.

