8 Years After Big Win, Prince George’s Man Returns to Lottery Headquarters to Claim Second Large Prize

Eight years ago, an excited Lottery player made the drive to Baltimore to claim a $250,000 scratch-off prize. That same man returned to Lottery headquarters Jan. 2, just as happy about claiming a $50,000 Powerball prize from the Oct. 18 drawing.

“I would have been a little happier if I had matched one more number, but this is still a great prize,” the federal employee said.

The winner, who chose the nickname “The $50,000 Man” when claiming his prize, matched four white balls and the Powerball number for a third-tier prize.

“I found out I won by scanning the ticket on the app,” he said. “When I saw $50,000, I had to check the numbers again. I just didn’t believe it.”

The winning ticket was purchased at one of the winner’s favorite Lottery locations, the Exxon at 6500 Suitland Road in Morningside. His previous big win came in 2018 on a scratch-off ticket he bought at Marlow Wings in Marlow Heights.

As of when he claimed the prize, he did not have any plans in mind for his winnings. Last time he won, he used some toward a new car and saved the rest.