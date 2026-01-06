Suspect Captured in Virginia After Triple Fatal Shooting Leaves Waldorf Man and Two D.C. Men Dead

A suspect is in custody in Virginia in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday morning outside of a banquet hall in Temple Hills. The suspect is 39-year-old Antonio Lancaster of the Landover area.

He faces multiple charges, to include murder, for fatally shooting 27-year-old Ronez Proctor of Waldorf.

Two other adult males were also shot and killed during this incident. They are identified as 33-year-old Pierre Davis and 26-year-old Kevon Medley Williams, both of Washington, DC. The preliminary investigation suggests Pierre Davis and Medley Williams exchanged gunfire in the parking lot, striking and killing each other.

On January 3, 2026, at approximately 2:10 am, officers responded to the 4300 block of St. Barnabas Road for a shooting. Officers discovered three men had been shot outside of the banquet hall. The Homicide Unit initiated an extensive investigation which included multiple interviews, a review of surveillance video and an analysis of ballistic evidence collected at the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests Lancaster was with Davis in the parking lot, both of whom were armed with firearms.

For reasons still under investigation, Lancaster shot at both Proctor and Medley Williams who were also outside of the banquet hall. Medley Williams and Davis then exchanged gunfire. After the shooting, Lancaster fled the scene.

The PGPD’s Fugitive Unit worked with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and were able to locate Lancaster in Fairfax County, VA, on Sunday. He was taken into custody and transported to the Fairfax County Police Department. The PGPD is grateful to both agencies for their assistance in this case.

Preliminarily, detectives believe the suspect and decedents were known to each other. Detectives are working to determine the motive of why Lancaster initiated this shooting.

Lancaster remains in Virginia pending extradition to Prince George’s County. He is charged with first and second degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Proctor and also shooting at Medley Williams.

If you have information and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 26-0000396.