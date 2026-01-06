Person of Interest in Custody After Multiple Shootings Leaves One Victim Dead; Police Believe All Three Victims Were Randomly Targeted

A person of interest is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting and several non-fatal shootings in unincorporated Upper Marlboro on Sunday. Officers also recovered the weapon linked to the fatal shooting of 65-year-old Joseph Holt III of Upper Marlboro.

On January 4, 2026, at approximately 7:20 am, officers responded to the area of Watkins Park Plaza for the report of an unresponsive man. Once on scene, they located Holt III inside of his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Homicide Unit detectives responded and assumed the investigation.

On January 4, 2026, at approximately 8:10 pm, officers were notified of a shooting in the 12000 block Darlenen Street. An adult male had been shot while in his vehicle.

When arriving to that scene, District II – Bowie Station patrol officers located a second shooting victim inside of her vehicle on Cambleton Drive. Officers also learned a third person in the area had been shot at while in their car, but was not struck.

District II patrol officers immediately canvassed the area looking for the suspect. Within minutes, patrol officers located a person of interest and took him into custody on Cambleton Drive. A weapon was also recovered which has now been linked to the fatal shooting of Holt earlier in the day.

The male shooting victim is in stable condition. The female victim is in critical but stable condition.

Preliminarily, at this time, it is believed all of the shooting victims, to include Holt, were randomly targeted. This remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 26-0000566.