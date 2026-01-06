UPDATE: Suspect in Custody After Multiple Shootings Leaves One Victim Dead; Police Believe All Three Victims Were Randomly Targeted

UPDATE 1/6/2026: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit and Gun Crimes Unit have charged a suspect in connection with a murder and multiple shootings on Sunday in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. He is 26-year-old Damonte Marcel Williams of Upper Marlboro. He is charged with the murder of 65-year-old Joseph Holt III of Upper Marlboro. He is also charged in connection with three non-fatal shootings later that same day.

On January 4, 2026, at approximately 7:20 am, District II – Bowie Station patrol officers responded to Watkins Park Plaza for the report of an unresponsive man. Officers located Holt in his car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Homicide Unit detectives responded and assumed the investigation.

On January 4, 2026, at approximately 8:10 pm, District II – Bowie Station patrol officers were notified of multiple shootings in the area of Darlenen Street and also Cambleton Drive. A man had been shot while inside of his vehicle.

Separately, a woman was shot while in her vehicle. Officers also learned a third person in the area had been shot at while in their car, but was not struck. The responding patrol officers immediately canvassed the area looking for the suspect. Within minutes, the officers located Williams on Darlenen Street and took him into custody.

The officers also recovered a weapon at one of the shooting scenes. The PGPD’s Firearms Examination Unit examined the weapon and concluded it was also the firearm used to murder Holt earlier Sunday morning.

The female shooting victim remains in critical condition. The male shooting victim is in stable condition. Preliminarily, it is believed all of the shooting victims, to include Holt, were randomly targeted. The motive is under investigation.

Williams is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges in connection with the murder of Holt. He is also charged with three counts of attempted first and second degree murder and related charges in connection with the three non-fatal shootings. Williams is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this suspect who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 26-0000566.



