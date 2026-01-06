SMADC Opens Farm Share Equipment Rental Grants $30,000 in Funds Available

Proposals due by Saturday January 31, 2026

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD), is again offering grant funds to the community to support the purchase of farm equipment for the benefit of farmers in the Southern Maryland Region.

SMADC invites agricultural entities (like County Farm Bureaus and Soil Conservation Districts) who run local low-cost farm equipment rental programs to identify their needs for equipment that would be available to be rented by farmers across the Southern Maryland region. Priority will be placed on equipment that promotes long-term environmental benefit to the Chesapeake Bay, supports new farm initiatives, is easily transportable and that may not be otherwise available.

Funding for the purchase of the equipment will be provided by the SMADC grant. Once purchased, equipment will be managed by the local agricultural entities and their programs; fees generated by the rentals are expected to cover routine maintenance and other costs of the program (such as insurance, etc.).

Proposals will be accepted from regional entities managing the farm equipment rental programs within the five Southern Maryland counties (Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s).

To be considered, proposals must be submitted no later than Saturday, January 31st, 2026. All proposals/requests must include the following:

Cover memo that includes: the name of entity making request, demonstrated proven need for equipment, estimate of projected use and verification that equipment can be easily transported

Three bids with price included

If requesting more than one piece of equipment, indicate priority preference.

Please submit proposals no later than January 31st 2026 via email to [email protected]. Any questions may be directed to Sabrina Dobbins at [email protected].