Kenneth Hopkins Sebra, age 90, of Dameron, MD formerly of Perry Hall, MD passed away at his home Saturday, January 3, 2026. He was born February 26, 1935 in Baltimore, MD. He was the son of the late William Hugh Sebra and Almeda Hundley Sebra. He was the husband of the late Charlotte Duvall Sebra. They were married at Perry Hall United Methodist Church on January 28, 1961.

Kenneth was born in Baltimore Maryland growing up on Curley Street. He would spend his summers working on his grandmother’s farm in Heathsville, VA. He attended Baltimore City College graduating in 1953. He received his bachelor’s in electrical engineering from the Johns Hopkins University in 1964 and a masters in engineering science from the Loyola College of Maryland in 1981. Kenneth worked at the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company for 46 years. He worked from the BG&E Lexington Street building and moved to the Calvert Cliff Nuclear Power Plant in 1986. He retired in March 2000.

Kenneth was a mason and a member of Warren Lodge #51 Baltimore and Thomas J Shryock Lodge #223 Hollywood. He joined Boumi Temple in 1957 where he was a member of both the oriental band and the string band. He was a member of the Pa-Po-Peake Shrine Club where he was a past president. Kenneth was also a member of the Scottish Rite the valley of Southern Maryland and Baltimore. He was a Scottish Rite 33rd mason.

Kenneth was a member of IEEE, the Baltimore Chapter IEEE and the Baltimore IEEE Power Engineering Society where he serviced on several committees and taught classes on Power Generation. He contributed to the IEEE 666 standard which is the Design Guide for Electric Power Service System for Generating Stations. He was a past Chairman of the Baltimore chapter. He contributed to many publications on power generation and transmission. In 1999 he was the recipient of the Baltimore Chapter IEEE Power Engineering Society Outstanding Engineer Award.

As a child Kenneth was paid to sing in the Baltimore Grace and St Peter’s Church boys’ choir. Kenneth started piano lesson when he was six years old. He played the trombone in both the Baltimore City College and University of Maryland marching bands. He played during the halftime show when the Maryland football team played in the 1953 Orange Bowl. He played both the acoustical and bass guitar. While residing in Perry Hall Kenneth was an active member of the Perry Hall United Methodist Church teaching Sunday school, often played piano and guitar for his Sunday school class and for many children’s programs. He was the bass player of the dance band the Bay City Four. The band members were masons and donated all earnings to the Shriners Hospital. Kenneth also transported children in the Southern Maryland area to the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia so they could receive treatment.

Kenneth was a member of the Society of American Magicians. He incorporated magic into his Sunday school lessons, performed illusions and fire eating for many Boumi Temple events and was the Stage Manager for the Goebel Magical Revue.

In 1998 his grandson Ethan was born and in 2000 his granddaughter Danielle was born. After retirement Kenneth enjoyed watching Ethan and Danielle fulltime and then during the summers when they attended school. He took his grandchildren to many activities including Mommy and Me Gymnastics and Tae Kwan Do.

With his wife Charlotte, Kenneth enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. One highlight was when he played the grand piano while aboard a cruise ship. He enjoyed meeting masons throughout his travels.

Surviving is his children Susan Anne Sebra of Towson MD, Charlotte Sebra Gore (Daniel) of Leonardtown MD, Kenneth Hopkins Sebra Jr of Philadelphia PA and William Hugh Sebra II of Lancaster PA, grandchildren Ethan Robert Gore, Danielle Susan Gore, Ryan Gore, Christopher Gore, Alissa Gardiner (Starke) and three great grandchild Aela Gardiner, Arlo Gardiner and Kiki Gore.

He is also survived by his sister Sara Jolly and a sister-in-law Gloria Sebra both of Fallston MD. He was predeceased by his brother James Sebra.

The family would like to thank Hospice of St Mary’s for helping us bring Kenneth home for his last days.

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, January 10th, 2026 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Rd, Leonardtown, MD, with a visitation from 10:00am to 11:00am with a funeral service beginning at 11am officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando. Interment will be at Smithland Baptist Church in Heathsville, VA. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service. Interment date and time is pending.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s and the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

