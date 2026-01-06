Ruby Sandra Rogers (Sandy/Ruby Red Slippers/Meme/Grandma), 87, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away at home surrounded by her family on December 30, 2025. Born in Washington, D.C. on September 10, 1938. Preceded in death by her father, Norman M. Barbour, her mother, Ruby Rena (Johnson) Barbour, her brother, Norman Mollison Barbour, and her sister, Nancy Sharon (Barbour) Deep.

Sandy graduated from Anacostia High School in 1956. She started her career by selling Avon door-to-door to help support her young family, and various other jobs. She later worked in the Business License Office for the State of Maryland before finishing her career retiring from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Sandy’s kindness, compassion, and love for others truly was a gift. She had a quick wit and was always on the road for an adventure. She treated everyone she met like a friend. No matter what the circumstances, she took in those who were in need, even when she barely had enough to get by herself. Although life was challenging at times, she always managed to have the strength to make do with what she had and raised five children as a single mom. Prayer was her go to for any difficulty that she or her family faced. Her faith was most evident in the way she loved, prayed, and treated those around her. Sandy’s radiant smile could brighten any room, and everyone who met her felt blessed to know her. Sandy was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her five children: Faith Ann Nettnin (Jeff) of Chatham, VA; David Lane Johnson (Carolyn) of Goffstown, NH; Kenneth Michael Johnson (Linda-deceased) of Salisbury, NC; Cheryl Lynn Rosch (Trey) of Brandywine, MD; and Kendra Dawn Collins (Joseph) of Charlotte Hall, MD.

Additionally, she leaves behind:

Seven grandchildren: Erik Foxx-Nettnin (Summer), Jarrett Nettnin (Katie), Kathleen Pinard (Daniel), Maureen Madray (Thom), Shannon Swisher (Joe), Apryl Shlagel (Karl), and Patrick Collins IV.

Seven great-grandchildren: Amelia Ayers-Underhill, Dominik Nettnin, Lukas Foxx-Nettnin, Hazel Madray, Kallie Shlagel, Bailey Shlagel, and Joseph Shlagel.

One step grandson: Bill McMillion

Two step-great-grandchildren: Angie McMillion and Crystal McMillion

Three step-great-great-grandchildren: Breanna Enos, Bruce Enos, and Preston Enos

A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, April 11, at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637. (Visitation at 10:00, Service at 11:00, Celebration of Life to follow).

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity you love; or to ACTS (A Community That Shares), Post Office Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618; your local Humane Society; or Hughesville Baptist Church.