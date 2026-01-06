With profound love and sorrow, Kayla Renee Walker and Curtis Reid Fuhrmann of the District of Columbia mourn the loss of their beloved son, Damian Reid Fuhrmann, who was born sleeping at 32 weeks gestation. Though his time was brief, Damian was deeply loved and will forever be held in his parents’ hearts. His life, though short, leaves an enduring imprint of love that will never fade.

