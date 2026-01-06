Jacqueline A. Hockensmith, 56,

Jacqueline A. Hockensmith, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on December 29, 2025, at the age of 56.

Jacqueline was a driven professional and entrepreneur, serving as the founder and president of Medical Service Solutions, LLC, where she worked as a Biomedical Equipment Engineer. Her dedication, expertise, and leadership left a lasting impact on colleagues, clients, and all who had the privilege of working with her.

Outside of her professional life, Jacqueline had a deep appreciation for creativity and self-expression. She enjoyed painting and photography, pursuits that reflected her artistic spirit and keen eye for detail. She also had a profound love for animals. Alongside her wife, she rescued many dogs over the years, opening their home and hearts to animals in need. She especially adored their beloved dog, Teddy, who held a very special place in her heart.

Jacqueline is survived by her beloved wife, Susan Hockensmith, of Waldorf, Maryland. Together, they shared 29½ years as partners and 15 years of marriage, building a life rooted in love, compassion, and unwavering devotion to one another.

She will be remembered for her intelligence, creativity, generosity, and her deep commitment to both her work and the people—and animals—she loved.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jacqueline’s memory to one of the following organizations:

The Ali Forney Center, 307 W 38th St, Fl 2, New York, NY 10018 or https://www.aliforneycenter.org/donate

The Asher House, PO Box 3548, Salem, Oregon 97302 or https://www.theasherhouse.com/pages/donate

Arrangements are being handled by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, Maryland.