Sandra Sue Binsted, 86, of California, MD, passed away at home on January 3, 2026. She was born on November 11, 1939 in West Virginia. Daughter to the late Mary E. Jennison & Frank W. Jennison. She was the loving wife of Norman Binsted who she married June 27, 1959.

Sue is survived by her loving husband, Norman Binsted; her siblings, Eleanor Toth and Bill Jennison, her two nieces Daren Owens (James), and Sharen Taylor; her three great-nieces, Danielle Owens (Janal), Jessica McGovern (Steve), and Amber McGee; and six great-great nieces and nephews: Isaac Taylor, Donovan Ferrell, Reagan McGovern, Corrado Owens‑Best, Malina Owens‑Best, and Santino Owens‑Best. She also had multiple nieces & nephews throughout her extended family. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Mary Jennison, and her siblings, Karen Taylor, Madeline Spence, Fay Petris, Jim Jennison and Iva Cain.

Sue worked for the PG County Board of Education for over 4 decades serving her community in the administrative division. She loved crafting, sewing and calligraphy and found great joy in tending her garden. She tended countless beautiful flower beds, each one a reflection of her care and creativity.

She believed that cleanliness was next to godliness, caring for her home with the same devotion she gave to the people she loved.

Sue had a deep love for cooking, and nothing brought her more joy than baking cookies to share with her family, friends, and community during the holiday season. She cherished her family wholeheartedly and seemed to know every detail, story, and connection that bound them together. She loved hosting gatherings, welcoming friends and family with warmth and generosity. Above all, she lived her life as a devoted Christian woman, guided by faith and kindness.

Sue was a kind, loving, caring and thoughtful sister and aunt, and a truly cherished friend. Her warmth and compassion touched everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed.

She preferred all services to be private.

Memorial donations in Sue’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 10665 Stanhaven Place, Suite 205D, White Plains, MD 20695 or Hospice of St. Mary’s Maryland, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

