Leslie “Les” Howard Silva, 80, of Huntingtown, Maryland, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2025. He was born on October 6, 1945 in Wailuku, Maui, Hawaii to William Gomes Silva, Sr., and Pauline Xavier Silva.

Les grew up in Wailuku, graduating from St. Anthony High School and then leaving to attend the University of San Francisco where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree. He was active in ROTC and multiple clubs, and he assisted the school during his academic years with managing facilities for special events and speakers. During Les’s youth he was always active, mischievous, and full of life, traits he carried all 80 of his years. He was known for his friendliness, humor, curiosity, and broad interests. He loved to read and collect books and was a regular at the local library in Wailuku, but also could be found doing all sorts of outdoors activities at the beach or the fields and hills of his island home. He even had a job during the summers picking pineapple and could always pick the best fruit for friends and guests. Les was active in Boy Scouts and advanced to Eagle Scout. His interest in amateur radio began at this time and continued actively until his illness prevented his involvement. While living in Maryland he was an active member of the Calvert Amateur Radio Association and the Anne Arundel Radio Club while also helping with activities at times with the St. Mary’s County and Charles County Radio Clubs. He volunteered for years at Jug Bay Park and worked with the research and tracking of box turtles. Les also volunteered at Jefferson Patterson Park in various capacities as well as the Maritime Marine Museum in Solomons, working to repair small vessels and other activities including sound setup at times for some of the concerts. Other interests were photography, and especially cooking. He cooked for most of the volunteer activities he was involved in as well as for friends.

Les entered the Army Signal Corps after college and was active duty for three years being stationed in Italy, Germany, and Korea. After that he was in the Army Reserves. His final career was with the Department of Defense as an auditor for the Naval Audit Service for about 30 years. During that time he traveled from coast to coast and Hawaii in the U.S., as well as to the Philippines, Guam, Sri Lanka, Diego Garcia, Singapore, Italy, and Japan.

Les is preceded in death by his parents William “Willie” and Pauline and his siblings Edward Theodore Silva, Blanche Geraldine Silva Macadangdang, and William Silva, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Mary Ann Matthews Silva of Huntingtown, and son Ryan Dale Silva (Christine) of Shoreline, Washington, and scores of nieces and nephews and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Jesus the Divine Word Catholic Church in Huntingtown, MD, at 11:00 A.M. on January 6, 2026, preceded by visitation in the church from 10:00 to 10:45 A.M. Burial will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Les’ memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake, or the American Heart Association.