Laura “Shannon” Caputo, 75, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2025 at her home. She was born on October 23, 1950 in Salem, West Virginia, to Eleanor Norine (Childers) and John Hamilton Taylor. At age twelve, Shannon and her family moved to Accokeek and then to Rogers Heights, Maryland where she attended Bladensburg Senior High. She went on to work for many years as a technician dispatcher for Montgomery Ward’s service department, and later as a medical receptionist, until her retirement in 2003. She then moved to Ohio to live closer to her daughters, until she was reunited with her childhood friend, Angelo Mario Caputo, II, and joined him back in Maryland on May 7, 2020. They were married exactly one year later on May 7, 2021. Shannon enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with friends. Her favorite pastimes included cross stitching, coloring on her tablet, playing bingo, slots, scratch-offs and going shopping in her free time.

Shannon is survived by her beloved husband Angelo “Mario” Caputo, II; her daughter Donna Lee Svacil; grandson James Joseph Miller; stepdaughter Angela Wakshul (Lenny); step grandsons Elliott and Madden Wakshul; siblings Donna Kinsey (Ron), Johnnie Koon, William “Bradley” Taylor (Barb), and Amanda “Mandy” Storm (Kenny); sister-in-law Rosemary Caputo (Bryan), and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Lorena “Lori” Beth Roberts; parents John and Eleanor Taylor; nephew Brian Taylor; sister-in-law Patricia Koon; paternal grandparents Laura Alice and Hamilton George Taylor; maternal grandparents Rossie Mae Fox and Shelton Childers.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life honoring Shannon on January 17, 2026 at 1:00 p.m.

Mama Lucia’s

10136 Southern Maryland Blvd.

Dunkirk, MD 20754