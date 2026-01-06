Gayle Swann Mister, 69, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, in Prince Frederick, Maryland, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones.

She was preceded in her death by her father, Gerald Swann and mother, Susanne Hoffman.

Gayle is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Norman Wayne Mister. She is also survived by her son, Travis Mister (Dominique), daughter, Brittany Reynolds (Marty), brother, Joseph (Jody) Swann, sister, Trisha Hall, many loving family members, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Her greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren, Paige, Brooke, Nick and Sophie who brought endless love and laughter into her life.

Gayle will be remembered for her love, strength, and the warmth she shared with everyone she knew. She delighted in family gatherings and found her greatest joy in being surrounded by those she loved. Throughout her illness, she continued to be present for others with grace and devotion.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake in appreciation for their compassionate care.

A memorial gathering will be held on January 8, 2026, beginning at 12:30 p.m., followed by the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home on Broomes Island Road.