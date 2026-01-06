Angela Rae Gilbert, 46, of Annapolis, passed away peacefully at home on January 2, 2026, after facing significant health challenges. She was born on June 14, 1979, in Annapolis to Joseph Thomas and Sheree Lee (Harding) Gilbert. Angela grew up in Bowie and graduated from Bowie High School. She later graduated with an associate’s degree from Anne Arundel Community College and two bachelor’s degrees, one from Strayer University and one from Towson University. Angela (known to her friends and family as Angie) worked for Anne Arundel County Public Schools for over 20 years working in various positions starting in the cafeteria and advancing to administrative assistant at the Board of Education. Angie’s true passion, however, was helping others and her part-time work as an in-home caretaker for Tribute Home Care in Annapolis brought her tremendous joy. Angie enjoyed doing puzzles, extreme couponing, flea market sales, going to the casino, caring for other people and animals, spending time with her family, and especially taking naps. Angie also liked traveling to foreign countries and immersing herself in their local culture. Angie was a genuinely caring and selfless person who would do anything to help others. She is loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Angela is survived by her parents Joseph and Sheree Gilbert, sisters Christina Harris, Jennifer Allan and her husband Jeremy, and Stephanie McClelland, all of Huntingtown, nieces and nephews Emily Allan, Ashley Allan, Hanna McClelland, Thomas Harris, and Travis Harris, as well as other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Elsie Gilbert Salzman, Thomas Gilbert, Raymond Salzman, and Betty and Richard Harding.