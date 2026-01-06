Carolyn Taylor Stuart, 84, of Dunkirk passed away January 3, 2026. She was born on December 21, 1941 in Eldon, MO to Garland Ray and Clara Mabel (Hodel) Taylor. Carolyn was raised in Barnett, MO and graduated from Eldon High School. She married Jesse Stuart in 1962 and moved to Maryland shortly after. Carolyn worked as a secretary for Prince George’s County Public Schools for many years and was an active church member, often playing the piano for services. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, yoga, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Ray Stuart, Jr. and her brother David Lee Taylor. She is survived by her sons Shane Stuart of Eldon, MO, Jesse Ray Stuart III (Renee) of Prince Frederick, and Marlin Stuart (James Kerr) of Bowie, grandchildren Sarah Nerem (Chris), Jesse Ray Stuart IV (Bresea Moniz-Nagle), great-grandchildren Zella Cannatella, Ryan Neram, and Jonah Stuart, and her brother Donald Ray Taylor.

Visitation Wednesday, January 7, 2026

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736 Get Directions Services Thursday, January 8, 2026

11:00 AM

Dunkirk Baptist Church

11275 Southern Maryland Boulevard Dunkirk, MD 20754 Get Directions Interment

Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church Cemetery

6519 Lower Marlboro Lane Owings, MD 20736 Get Directions