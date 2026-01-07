St Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – January 6, 2026

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then presented a proclamation recognizing National Mentoring Month.

For their main agenda item, the Commissioners approved and adopted the Ordinance accepting the current configuration of the Preston Court and Morgan Road intersection and directed staff to return for acceptance of Preston Court into the county road system and for the establishment of speed limits, contingent upon developer painting and stop sign placement.

During County Administrator Time, the CSMC took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Accepted Exelon donations on behalf of the Department of Emergency Services.

Approved the Regroup Mass Notification subscription agreement for emergency alerts.

Approved the property tax credit incentive for KIHOMAC Inc. property.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC wrapped their business meeting with Commissioner Time.

The next CSMC meeting will be on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 9 a.m. in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. The Commissioners will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for a Public Forum.

